Auto Stampings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.33 crore, up 51.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.33 crore in March 2022 up 51.07% from Rs. 134.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.32 crore in March 2022 up 39449.38% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022 down 43.65% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2021.

Auto Stampings EPS has increased to Rs. 38.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 572.55 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)