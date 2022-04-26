 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Stampings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.33 crore, up 51.07% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are:

Net Sales at Rs 203.33 crore in March 2022 up 51.07% from Rs. 134.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.32 crore in March 2022 up 39449.38% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022 down 43.65% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2021.

Auto Stampings EPS has increased to Rs. 38.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 572.55 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 203.33 162.26 134.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 203.33 162.26 134.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 170.39 129.82 99.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.09 0.12 2.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.99 7.99 6.71
Depreciation 3.04 2.69 3.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.40 17.87 18.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 3.76 4.69
Other Income 1.88 0.33 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.31 4.09 4.72
Interest 2.71 3.70 4.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.40 0.39 -0.17
Exceptional Items 61.73 -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.32 0.39 -0.17
Tax -- -- -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.32 0.39 -0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.32 0.39 -0.15
Equity Share Capital 15.86 15.86 15.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.02 0.24 -0.10
Diluted EPS 38.02 0.24 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.02 0.24 -0.10
Diluted EPS 38.02 0.24 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:25 am
