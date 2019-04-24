Auto Stampings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 138.98 crore, up 24.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.98 crore in March 2019 up 24.18% from Rs. 111.92 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2019 up 58.01% from Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2019 up 190.53% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2018.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 82.20 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 99.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.72% over the last 12 months.