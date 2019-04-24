Auto Stampings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 138.98 crore, up 24.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are:
Net Sales at Rs 138.98 crore in March 2019 up 24.18% from Rs. 111.92 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2019 up 58.01% from Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2019 up 190.53% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2018.
Auto Stampings shares closed at 82.20 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 99.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|138.98
|103.71
|111.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|138.98
|103.71
|111.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|113.02
|79.67
|83.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.40
|-2.49
|3.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.04
|9.86
|8.92
|Depreciation
|2.43
|2.46
|2.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.12
|15.77
|18.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|-1.57
|-5.82
|Other Income
|1.86
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|-1.54
|-5.82
|Interest
|4.46
|4.15
|3.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.83
|-5.69
|-9.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.83
|-5.69
|-9.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.83
|-5.69
|-9.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.83
|-5.69
|-9.11
|Equity Share Capital
|15.86
|15.86
|15.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.41
|-3.59
|-5.74
|Diluted EPS
|-2.41
|-3.59
|-5.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.41
|-3.59
|-5.74
|Diluted EPS
|-2.41
|-3.59
|-5.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited