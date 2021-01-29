Auto Stampings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 111.89 crore, up 30.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.89 crore in December 2020 up 30.93% from Rs. 85.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in December 2020 down 231.12% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2020 up 355.71% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2019.

Auto Stampings shares closed at 35.70 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 85.45% returns over the last 6 months and 6.41% over the last 12 months.