    Auto Pins(I) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Auto Pins (I) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore in September 2022 up 2.12% from Rs. 9.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

    Auto Pins(I) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

    Auto Pins(I) shares closed at 74.45 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.25% returns over the last 6 months and -31.88% over the last 12 months.

    Auto Pins (I)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.459.309.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.459.309.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.609.847.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.24-2.000.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.580.560.59
    Depreciation0.130.120.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.770.690.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.120.090.10
    Other Income0.070.080.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.170.18
    Interest0.080.080.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.110.090.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.110.090.14
    Tax----0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.110.090.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.110.090.12
    Equity Share Capital5.715.715.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.150.21
    Diluted EPS0.190.150.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.150.21
    Diluted EPS0.190.150.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am