Auto Pins(I) Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore, up 64.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore in September 2021 up 64.36% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021 up 27.07% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021 up 23.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2020.

Auto Pins(I) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2020.

Auto Pins(I) shares closed at 103.85 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 169.04% returns over the last 6 months