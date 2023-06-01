Auto Pins(I) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.56 crore, up 55.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.56 crore in March 2023 up 55.27% from Rs. 10.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 27.24% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 211.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Auto Pins(I) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

Auto Pins(I) shares closed at 54.55 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.28% returns over the last 6 months and -20.94% over the last 12 months.