Auto Pins(I) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.66 crore, down 4.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.66 crore in March 2022 down 4.31% from Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 down 47.64% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 70.11% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

Auto Pins(I) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2021.

Auto Pins(I) shares closed at 60.50 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given -56.49% returns over the last 6 months and 32.39% over the last 12 months.