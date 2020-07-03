Auto Pins(I) Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore, down 37.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore in March 2020 down 37.35% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 up 86.99% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 4.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.

Auto Pins(I) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2019.