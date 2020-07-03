Auto Pins(I) Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore, down 37.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Auto Pins (I) are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore in March 2020 down 37.35% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 up 86.99% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 4.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.
Auto Pins(I) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2019.
|Auto Pins (I)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.08
|6.29
|9.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.08
|6.29
|9.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.11
|3.98
|12.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|0.42
|-0.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.57
|0.58
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.77
|1.14
|-3.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.11
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.16
|0.15
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.13
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|0.13
|0.10
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|0.11
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|0.11
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.71
|5.71
|5.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|0.19
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|0.19
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|0.19
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|0.19
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:21 am