Auto Pins(I) Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore, up 16.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore in March 2019 up 16.01% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 30.66% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.

Auto Pins(I) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2018.