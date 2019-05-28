Auto Pins(I) Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore, up 16.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Auto Pins (I) are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.71 crore in March 2019 up 16.01% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 30.66% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.
Auto Pins(I) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2018.
|
|Auto Pins (I)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.71
|8.86
|8.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.71
|8.86
|8.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.93
|5.35
|5.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.91
|0.15
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.79
|0.59
|0.84
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.12
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.72
|2.53
|2.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.12
|0.14
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.02
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.15
|0.26
|Interest
|0.05
|0.04
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.11
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.11
|0.15
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|0.09
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|0.09
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|5.71
|5.71
|5.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.16
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.16
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.16
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.16
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
