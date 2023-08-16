Auto Pins(I) Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore, up 72.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore in June 2023 up 72.99% from Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 up 330.55% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 127.59% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

Auto Pins(I) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Auto Pins(I) shares closed at 80.60 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.47% returns over the last 6 months and 6.68% over the last 12 months.