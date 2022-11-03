 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Auto Corp Goa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.46 crore, up 164.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corporation of Goa are:

Net Sales at Rs 139.46 crore in September 2022 up 164.87% from Rs. 52.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.73 crore in September 2022 up 598% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.45 crore in September 2022 up 1360% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

Auto Corp Goa EPS has increased to Rs. 12.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in September 2021.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 1,000.35 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 46.58% over the last 12 months.

Automobile Corporation of Goa
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 139.46 140.12 52.65
Other Operating Income -- 1.57 --
Total Income From Operations 139.46 141.68 52.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.29 107.22 40.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.90 -6.98 -1.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.28 11.74 9.26
Depreciation 1.17 1.16 1.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.29 19.51 7.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.33 9.02 -4.39
Other Income 1.95 1.53 2.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.28 10.55 -2.02
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.26 10.53 -2.04
Exceptional Items 2.11 0.86 --
P/L Before Tax 10.37 11.39 -2.04
Tax 2.63 3.10 -0.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.73 8.28 -1.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.73 8.28 -1.55
Equity Share Capital 6.09 6.09 6.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.70 13.61 -2.55
Diluted EPS 12.70 13.61 -2.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.70 13.61 -2.55
Diluted EPS 12.70 13.61 -2.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Auto Corp Goa #Automobile Corporation of Goa #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.