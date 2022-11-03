Auto Corp Goa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.46 crore, up 164.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.46 crore in September 2022 up 164.87% from Rs. 52.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.73 crore in September 2022 up 598% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.45 crore in September 2022 up 1360% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

Auto Corp Goa EPS has increased to Rs. 12.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in September 2021.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 1,000.35 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 46.58% over the last 12 months.