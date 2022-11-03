English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Auto Corp Goa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.46 crore, up 164.87% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corporation of Goa are:

    Net Sales at Rs 139.46 crore in September 2022 up 164.87% from Rs. 52.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.73 crore in September 2022 up 598% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.45 crore in September 2022 up 1360% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

    Auto Corp Goa EPS has increased to Rs. 12.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in September 2021.

    Close

    Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 1,000.35 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 46.58% over the last 12 months.

    Automobile Corporation of Goa
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations139.46140.1252.65
    Other Operating Income--1.57--
    Total Income From Operations139.46141.6852.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.29107.2240.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.90-6.98-1.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2811.749.26
    Depreciation1.171.161.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.2919.517.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.339.02-4.39
    Other Income1.951.532.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.2810.55-2.02
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.2610.53-2.04
    Exceptional Items2.110.86--
    P/L Before Tax10.3711.39-2.04
    Tax2.633.10-0.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.738.28-1.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.738.28-1.55
    Equity Share Capital6.096.096.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7013.61-2.55
    Diluted EPS12.7013.61-2.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7013.61-2.55
    Diluted EPS12.7013.61-2.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Auto Corp Goa #Automobile Corporation of Goa #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am