Auto Corp Goa Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.74 crore, down 70.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corporation of Goa are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.74 crore in September 2020 down 70.05% from Rs. 82.62 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2020 down 150.1% from Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2020 down 170.69% from Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2019.
Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 318.50 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.97% returns over the last 6 months and -39.92% over the last 12 months.
|Automobile Corporation of Goa
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.27
|9.46
|82.13
|Other Operating Income
|1.47
|--
|0.50
|Total Income From Operations
|24.74
|9.46
|82.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.93
|6.50
|57.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.10
|-0.71
|-3.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.86
|9.83
|11.46
|Depreciation
|1.28
|1.27
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.95
|2.53
|14.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.38
|-9.96
|1.99
|Other Income
|1.88
|2.90
|2.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.50
|-7.06
|4.66
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.54
|-7.09
|4.60
|Exceptional Items
|-0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.56
|-7.09
|4.60
|Tax
|-3.01
|-0.20
|-0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.54
|-6.89
|5.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.54
|-6.89
|5.08
|Equity Share Capital
|6.09
|6.09
|6.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.18
|-11.32
|7.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.18
|-11.32
|7.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.18
|-11.32
|7.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.18
|-11.32
|7.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:00 pm