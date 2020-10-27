Auto Corp Goa Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.74 crore, down 70.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.74 crore in September 2020 down 70.05% from Rs. 82.62 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2020 down 150.1% from Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2020 down 170.69% from Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2019.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 312.05 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.94% returns over the last 6 months and -41.13% over the last 12 months.