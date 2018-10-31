Auto Corp Goa Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 103.28 crore, down 27.33% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 103.28 crore in September 2018 down 27.33% from Rs. 142.11 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in September 2018 down 33.11% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.14 crore in September 2018 down 20.59% from Rs. 11.51 crore in September 2017.

Auto Corp Goa EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.07 in September 2018 from Rs. 12.06 in September 2017.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 691.00 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -38.00% returns over the last 6 months and -4.68% over the last 12 months.