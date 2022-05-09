 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Corp Goa Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore, up 148.41% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corporation of Goa are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore in March 2022 up 148.41% from Rs. 46.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2022 up 282.71% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.47 crore in March 2022 up 720.4% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2021.

Auto Corp Goa EPS has increased to Rs. 8.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.47 in March 2021.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 911.00 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.82% returns over the last 6 months and 129.82% over the last 12 months.

Automobile Corporation of Goa
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.58 76.06 46.25
Other Operating Income 7.29 -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.88 76.06 46.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.66 63.44 31.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.26 -11.93 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.52 9.91 10.81
Depreciation 1.19 1.25 1.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.61 9.95 8.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.63 3.43 -5.75
Other Income 1.65 1.15 2.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.28 4.59 -3.27
Interest 0.02 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.26 4.56 -3.29
Exceptional Items -5.94 -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.32 4.56 -3.29
Tax 0.35 1.16 -0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.97 3.41 -2.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.97 3.41 -2.72
Equity Share Capital 6.09 6.09 6.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.16 5.59 -4.47
Diluted EPS 8.16 5.59 -4.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.16 5.59 -4.47
Diluted EPS 8.16 5.59 -4.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
