Auto Corp Goa Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore, up 148.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.88 crore in March 2022 up 148.41% from Rs. 46.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2022 up 282.71% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.47 crore in March 2022 up 720.4% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2021.

Auto Corp Goa EPS has increased to Rs. 8.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.47 in March 2021.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 911.00 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.82% returns over the last 6 months and 129.82% over the last 12 months.