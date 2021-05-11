Auto Corp Goa Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.25 crore, down 38.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.25 crore in March 2021 down 38.67% from Rs. 75.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2021 down 681.16% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2021 down 185.17% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2020.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 390.85 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.31% returns over the last 6 months and 23.53% over the last 12 months.