Auto Corp Goa Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.25 crore, down 38.67% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corporation of Goa are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.25 crore in March 2021 down 38.67% from Rs. 75.40 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2021 down 681.16% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2021 down 185.17% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2020.
Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 390.85 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.31% returns over the last 6 months and 23.53% over the last 12 months.
|Automobile Corporation of Goa
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.25
|35.25
|73.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.44
|Total Income From Operations
|46.25
|35.25
|75.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.45
|23.10
|51.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|-1.58
|-2.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.81
|9.67
|11.70
|Depreciation
|1.26
|1.29
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.29
|6.28
|14.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.75
|-3.52
|-1.20
|Other Income
|2.48
|3.19
|2.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.27
|-0.33
|1.05
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.29
|-0.36
|1.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.33
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.29
|-0.36
|-0.32
|Tax
|-0.57
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.72
|-0.35
|-0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.72
|-0.35
|-0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|6.09
|6.09
|6.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.47
|-0.58
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-4.47
|-0.58
|-0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.47
|-0.58
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-4.47
|-0.58
|-0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited