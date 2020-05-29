App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Corp Goa Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore, down 29.79% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corporation of Goa are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore in March 2020 down 29.79% from Rs. 107.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 109.53% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2020 down 78.93% from Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2019.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 309.60 on May 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -44.89% returns over the last 6 months and -40.15% over the last 12 months.

Automobile Corporation of Goa
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations73.9651.56104.53
Other Operating Income1.442.092.87
Total Income From Operations75.4053.65107.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials51.2630.8265.74
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.156.123.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.7010.9612.78
Depreciation1.311.291.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.498.4416.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.20-3.997.53
Other Income2.252.812.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.05-1.189.92
Interest0.030.040.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.02-1.229.87
Exceptional Items-1.33---4.17
P/L Before Tax-0.32-1.225.70
Tax0.030.192.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.35-1.413.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.35-1.413.65
Equity Share Capital6.096.096.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.57-2.325.69
Diluted EPS-0.57-2.325.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.57-2.325.69
Diluted EPS-0.57-2.325.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




