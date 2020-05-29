Auto Corp Goa Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore, down 29.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore in March 2020 down 29.79% from Rs. 107.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 109.53% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2020 down 78.93% from Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2019.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 309.60 on May 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -44.89% returns over the last 6 months and -40.15% over the last 12 months.