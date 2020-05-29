Auto Corp Goa Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore, down 29.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corporation of Goa are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore in March 2020 down 29.79% from Rs. 107.40 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 109.53% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2020 down 78.93% from Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2019.
Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 309.60 on May 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -44.89% returns over the last 6 months and -40.15% over the last 12 months.
|Automobile Corporation of Goa
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.96
|51.56
|104.53
|Other Operating Income
|1.44
|2.09
|2.87
|Total Income From Operations
|75.40
|53.65
|107.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|51.26
|30.82
|65.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.15
|6.12
|3.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.70
|10.96
|12.78
|Depreciation
|1.31
|1.29
|1.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.49
|8.44
|16.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-3.99
|7.53
|Other Income
|2.25
|2.81
|2.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.05
|-1.18
|9.92
|Interest
|0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.02
|-1.22
|9.87
|Exceptional Items
|-1.33
|--
|-4.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|-1.22
|5.70
|Tax
|0.03
|0.19
|2.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|-1.41
|3.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-1.41
|3.65
|Equity Share Capital
|6.09
|6.09
|6.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-2.32
|5.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-2.32
|5.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-2.32
|5.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-2.32
|5.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 29, 2020 10:32 am