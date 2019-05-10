Auto Corp Goa Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 107.40 crore, down 4.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.40 crore in March 2019 down 4.13% from Rs. 112.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2019 up 133.55% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2019 up 83.31% from Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2018.

Auto Corp Goa EPS has increased to Rs. 5.69 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2018.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 521.50 on May 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.33% returns over the last 6 months and -50.79% over the last 12 months.