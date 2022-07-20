 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Corp Goa Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.68 crore, up 270.97% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corporation of Goa are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.68 crore in June 2022 up 270.97% from Rs. 38.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.28 crore in June 2022 up 345.04% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.71 crore in June 2022 up 464.8% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

Auto Corp Goa EPS has increased to Rs. 13.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in June 2021.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 967.20 on July 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.70% returns over the last 6 months and 110.65% over the last 12 months.

Automobile Corporation of Goa
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.12 107.58 38.19
Other Operating Income 1.57 7.29 --
Total Income From Operations 141.68 114.88 38.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 107.22 69.66 26.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.98 14.26 0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.74 8.52 11.50
Depreciation 1.16 1.19 1.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.51 11.61 5.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.02 9.63 -6.59
Other Income 1.53 1.65 2.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.55 11.28 -4.47
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.53 11.26 -4.50
Exceptional Items 0.86 -5.94 --
P/L Before Tax 11.39 5.32 -4.50
Tax 3.10 0.35 -1.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.28 4.97 -3.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.28 4.97 -3.38
Equity Share Capital 6.09 6.09 6.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.61 8.16 -5.55
Diluted EPS 13.61 8.16 -5.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.61 8.16 -5.55
Diluted EPS 13.61 8.16 -5.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
