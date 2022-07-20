English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Auto Corp Goa Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.68 crore, up 270.97% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corporation of Goa are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.68 crore in June 2022 up 270.97% from Rs. 38.19 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.28 crore in June 2022 up 345.04% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.71 crore in June 2022 up 464.8% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

    Auto Corp Goa EPS has increased to Rs. 13.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in June 2021.

    Close

    Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 967.20 on July 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.70% returns over the last 6 months and 110.65% over the last 12 months.

    Automobile Corporation of Goa
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations140.12107.5838.19
    Other Operating Income1.577.29--
    Total Income From Operations141.68114.8838.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials107.2269.6626.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.9814.260.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.748.5211.50
    Depreciation1.161.191.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.5111.615.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.029.63-6.59
    Other Income1.531.652.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5511.28-4.47
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.5311.26-4.50
    Exceptional Items0.86-5.94--
    P/L Before Tax11.395.32-4.50
    Tax3.100.35-1.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.284.97-3.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.284.97-3.38
    Equity Share Capital6.096.096.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.618.16-5.55
    Diluted EPS13.618.16-5.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.618.16-5.55
    Diluted EPS13.618.16-5.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Auto Corp Goa #Automobile Corporation of Goa #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.