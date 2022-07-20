Auto Corp Goa Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.68 crore, up 270.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.68 crore in June 2022 up 270.97% from Rs. 38.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.28 crore in June 2022 up 345.04% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.71 crore in June 2022 up 464.8% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

Auto Corp Goa EPS has increased to Rs. 13.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in June 2021.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 967.20 on July 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.70% returns over the last 6 months and 110.65% over the last 12 months.