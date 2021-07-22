MARKET NEWS

Auto Corp Goa Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore, up 303.77% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corporation of Goa are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore in June 2021 up 303.77% from Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2021 up 50.95% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021 up 44.56% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2020.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 455.10 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and 44.41% over the last 12 months.

Automobile Corporation of Goa
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations38.1946.259.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations38.1946.259.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.0631.456.50
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.250.19-0.71
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.5010.819.83
Depreciation1.261.261.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.718.292.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.59-5.75-9.96
Other Income2.112.482.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.47-3.27-7.06
Interest0.030.020.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.50-3.29-7.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.50-3.29-7.09
Tax-1.12-0.57-0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.38-2.72-6.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.38-2.72-6.89
Equity Share Capital6.096.096.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.55-4.47-11.32
Diluted EPS-5.55-4.47-11.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.55-4.47-11.32
Diluted EPS-5.55-4.47-11.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 22, 2021 06:02 pm

