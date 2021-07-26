Auto Corp Goa Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore, up 303.77% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corporation of Goa are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore in June 2021 up 303.77% from Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2021 up 50.95% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021 up 44.56% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2020.
Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 445.40 on July 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.83% returns over the last 6 months and 40.86% over the last 12 months.
|Automobile Corporation of Goa
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.19
|46.25
|9.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.19
|46.25
|9.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.06
|31.45
|6.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|0.19
|-0.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.50
|10.81
|9.83
|Depreciation
|1.26
|1.26
|1.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.71
|8.29
|2.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.59
|-5.75
|-9.96
|Other Income
|2.11
|2.48
|2.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.47
|-3.27
|-7.06
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.50
|-3.29
|-7.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.50
|-3.29
|-7.09
|Tax
|-1.12
|-0.57
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.38
|-2.72
|-6.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.38
|-2.72
|-6.89
|Equity Share Capital
|6.09
|6.09
|6.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.55
|-4.47
|-11.32
|Diluted EPS
|-5.55
|-4.47
|-11.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.55
|-4.47
|-11.32
|Diluted EPS
|-5.55
|-4.47
|-11.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited