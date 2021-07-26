Auto Corp Goa Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore, up 303.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.19 crore in June 2021 up 303.77% from Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2021 up 50.95% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021 up 44.56% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2020.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 445.40 on July 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.83% returns over the last 6 months and 40.86% over the last 12 months.