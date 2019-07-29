Auto Corp Goa Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 121.50 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Automobile Corporation of Goa are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.50 crore in June 2019 down 3.4% from Rs. 125.78 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2019 up 2.76% from Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.65 crore in June 2019 up 0.6% from Rs. 11.58 crore in June 2018.

Auto Corp Goa EPS has increased to Rs. 10.34 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.06 in June 2018.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 465.30 on July 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.50% returns over the last 6 months and -46.21% over the last 12 months.