Auto Corp Goa Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 53.65 crore, down 40.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.65 crore in December 2019 down 40.2% from Rs. 89.71 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2019 down 125.37% from Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019 down 98.83% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2018.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 552.50 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 17.32% returns over the last 6 months and -11.78% over the last 12 months.