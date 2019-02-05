Auto Corp Goa Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 89.71 crore, down 23.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.71 crore in December 2018 down 23.04% from Rs. 116.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2018 up 11.48% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2018 up 3.74% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2017.

Auto Corp Goa EPS has increased to Rs. 8.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.78 in December 2017.

Auto Corp Goa shares closed at 576.90 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.04% returns over the last 6 months and -51.67% over the last 12 months.