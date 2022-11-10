 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Authum Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.77 crore, up 81.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Authum Investment & Infrastucture are:

Net Sales at Rs 310.77 crore in September 2022 up 81.11% from Rs. 171.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.83 crore in September 2022 up 75.01% from Rs. 146.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.28 crore in September 2022 up 81.58% from Rs. 169.78 crore in September 2021.

Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 86.55 in September 2021.

Authum Invest shares closed at 232.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.34% returns over the last 6 months and 33.58% over the last 12 months.

Authum Investment & Infrastucture
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 310.77 89.00 171.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 310.77 89.00 171.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.29 0.25 0.17
Depreciation 0.19 0.12 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.96 13.38 3.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 307.34 75.25 168.41
Other Income 0.76 0.66 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 308.09 75.91 169.77
Interest 8.42 10.23 7.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 299.68 65.68 162.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 299.68 65.68 162.37
Tax 42.84 11.32 15.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 256.83 54.36 146.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 256.83 54.36 146.75
Equity Share Capital 16.98 16.98 16.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.12 3.20 86.55
Diluted EPS 15.12 3.20 86.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.12 3.20 86.55
Diluted EPS 15.12 3.20 86.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:27 pm
