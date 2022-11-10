Authum Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.77 crore, up 81.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.77 crore in September 2022 up 81.11% from Rs. 171.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.83 crore in September 2022 up 75.01% from Rs. 146.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.28 crore in September 2022 up 81.58% from Rs. 169.78 crore in September 2021.

Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 86.55 in September 2021.

Authum Invest shares closed at 232.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.34% returns over the last 6 months and 33.58% over the last 12 months.