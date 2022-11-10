Authum Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.77 crore, up 81.11% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Authum Investment & Infrastucture are:

    Net Sales at Rs 310.77 crore in September 2022 up 81.11% from Rs. 171.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.83 crore in September 2022 up 75.01% from Rs. 146.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.28 crore in September 2022 up 81.58% from Rs. 169.78 crore in September 2021.

    Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 86.55 in September 2021.

    Authum Invest shares closed at 232.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.34% returns over the last 6 months and 33.58% over the last 12 months.

    Authum Investment & Infrastucture
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations310.7789.00171.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations310.7789.00171.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.250.17
    Depreciation0.190.120.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.9613.383.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax307.3475.25168.41
    Other Income0.760.661.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax308.0975.91169.77
    Interest8.4210.237.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax299.6865.68162.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax299.6865.68162.37
    Tax42.8411.3215.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities256.8354.36146.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period256.8354.36146.75
    Equity Share Capital16.9816.9816.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.123.2086.55
    Diluted EPS15.123.2086.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.123.2086.55
    Diluted EPS15.123.2086.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
