Authum Invest Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 171.59 crore, up 265.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.59 crore in September 2021 up 265.19% from Rs. 46.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.75 crore in September 2021 up 692.79% from Rs. 18.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.78 crore in September 2021 up 523.05% from Rs. 27.25 crore in September 2020.

Authum Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 86.55 in September 2021 from Rs. 16.06 in September 2020.

Authum Invest shares closed at 182.80 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 481.80% returns over the last 6 months and 823.23% over the last 12 months.