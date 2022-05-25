 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Authum Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.10 crore, up 140.96% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Authum Investment & Infrastucture are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.10 crore in March 2022 up 140.96% from Rs. 61.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.77 crore in March 2022 up 129.75% from Rs. 45.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.78 crore in March 2022 up 149.65% from Rs. 49.18 crore in March 2021.

Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 38.04 in March 2021.

Authum Invest shares closed at 153.30 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and 288.40% over the last 12 months.

Authum Investment & Infrastucture
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 147.10 185.69 61.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 147.10 185.69 61.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.30 0.20
Depreciation 0.05 0.03 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.13 22.04 11.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.73 163.33 49.53
Other Income -- 0.03 -0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.73 163.35 49.18
Interest 6.74 10.96 10.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 115.99 152.39 39.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 115.99 152.39 39.11
Tax 12.22 32.78 -6.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 103.77 119.61 45.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 103.77 119.61 45.16
Equity Share Capital 16.98 16.98 16.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.05 7.04 38.04
Diluted EPS 6.05 7.04 38.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.05 7.04 38.04
Diluted EPS 6.05 7.04 38.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 01:11 pm
