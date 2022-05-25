Authum Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.10 crore, up 140.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.10 crore in March 2022 up 140.96% from Rs. 61.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.77 crore in March 2022 up 129.75% from Rs. 45.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.78 crore in March 2022 up 149.65% from Rs. 49.18 crore in March 2021.

Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 38.04 in March 2021.

Authum Invest shares closed at 153.30 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and 288.40% over the last 12 months.