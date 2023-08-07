Authum Invest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.06 crore, down 31.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.06 crore in June 2023 down 31.39% from Rs. 89.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.59 crore in June 2023 down 40.05% from Rs. 54.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.94 crore in June 2023 down 22.48% from Rs. 76.03 crore in June 2022.

Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2022.

Authum Invest shares closed at 413.15 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 121.71% returns over the last 6 months and 193.64% over the last 12 months.