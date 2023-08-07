English
    Authum Invest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.06 crore, down 31.39% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Authum Investment & Infrastucture are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.06 crore in June 2023 down 31.39% from Rs. 89.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.59 crore in June 2023 down 40.05% from Rs. 54.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.94 crore in June 2023 down 22.48% from Rs. 76.03 crore in June 2022.

    Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2022.

    Authum Invest shares closed at 413.15 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 121.71% returns over the last 6 months and 193.64% over the last 12 months.

    Authum Investment & Infrastucture
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.06-118.1489.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.06-118.1489.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.340.25
    Depreciation0.390.470.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.9220.2513.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.15-139.2075.25
    Other Income1.400.910.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.55-138.2975.91
    Interest19.1616.0510.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.39-154.3465.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.39-154.3465.68
    Tax6.80-20.0611.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.59-134.2854.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.59-134.2854.36
    Equity Share Capital16.9816.9816.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.92-7.913.20
    Diluted EPS1.92-7.913.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.92-7.913.20
    Diluted EPS1.92-7.913.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

