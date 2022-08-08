 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Authum Invest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore, down 77.82% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Authum Investment & Infrastucture are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore in June 2022 down 77.82% from Rs. 401.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.36 crore in June 2022 down 81.79% from Rs. 298.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.03 crore in June 2022 down 80.98% from Rs. 399.69 crore in June 2021.

Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 185.02 in June 2021.

Authum Invest shares closed at 142.35 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.05% returns over the last 6 months and -0.80% over the last 12 months.

Authum Investment & Infrastucture
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.00 147.10 401.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.00 147.10 401.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.19 0.15
Depreciation 0.12 0.05 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.38 24.13 1.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.25 122.73 399.46
Other Income 0.66 -- 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.91 122.73 399.69
Interest 10.23 6.74 4.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.68 115.99 395.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.68 115.99 395.14
Tax 11.32 12.22 96.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.36 103.77 298.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.36 103.77 298.61
Equity Share Capital 16.98 16.98 16.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.20 6.05 185.02
Diluted EPS 3.20 6.05 185.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.20 6.05 185.02
Diluted EPS 3.20 6.05 185.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Authum Invest #Authum Investment &amp; Infrastucture #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
