Authum Invest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore, down 77.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.00 crore in June 2022 down 77.82% from Rs. 401.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.36 crore in June 2022 down 81.79% from Rs. 298.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.03 crore in June 2022 down 80.98% from Rs. 399.69 crore in June 2021.

Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 185.02 in June 2021.

Authum Invest shares closed at 142.35 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.05% returns over the last 6 months and -0.80% over the last 12 months.