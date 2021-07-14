Authum Invest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 401.28 crore, up 378111.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 401.28 crore in June 2021 up 378111.5% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 298.61 crore in June 2021 up 14639.86% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 399.69 crore in June 2021 up 93051.16% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2020.

Authum Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 185.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2020.

Authum Invest shares closed at 984.65 on July 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 368.77% returns over the last 6 months and 873.46% over the last 12 months.