Authum Invest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 401.28 crore, up 378111.5% Y-o-Y

July 14, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Authum Investment & Infrastucture are:

Net Sales at Rs 401.28 crore in June 2021 up 378111.5% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 298.61 crore in June 2021 up 14639.86% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 399.69 crore in June 2021 up 93051.16% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2020.

Authum Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 185.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2020.

Authum Invest shares closed at 984.65 on July 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 368.77% returns over the last 6 months and 873.46% over the last 12 months.

Authum Investment & Infrastucture
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations401.2861.050.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations401.2861.050.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.150.200.15
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.6711.320.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax399.4649.53-0.67
Other Income0.23-0.350.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax399.6949.18-0.43
Interest4.5510.071.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax395.1439.11-2.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax395.1439.11-2.05
Tax96.53-6.05--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities298.6145.16-2.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period298.6145.16-2.05
Equity Share Capital16.1416.1411.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS185.0238.04-1.78
Diluted EPS185.0238.04-1.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS185.0238.04-1.78
Diluted EPS185.0238.04-1.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Authum Invest #Authum Investment & Infrastucture #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 14, 2021 09:55 am

