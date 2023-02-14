 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Authum Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.59 crore, down 50.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Authum Investment & Infrastucture are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.59 crore in December 2022 down 50.14% from Rs. 185.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.29 crore in December 2022 down 47.09% from Rs. 119.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.67 crore in December 2022 down 46.34% from Rs. 163.38 crore in December 2021.

Authum Investment & Infrastucture
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.59 310.77 185.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.59 310.77 185.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.56 0.29 0.30
Depreciation 0.33 0.19 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.17 2.96 22.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.53 307.34 163.33
Other Income 0.81 0.76 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.34 308.09 163.35
Interest 11.17 8.42 10.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.17 299.68 152.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.17 299.68 152.39
Tax 12.88 42.84 32.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.29 256.83 119.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.29 256.83 119.61
Equity Share Capital 16.98 16.98 16.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.73 15.12 7.04
Diluted EPS 3.73 15.12 7.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.73 15.12 7.04
Diluted EPS 3.73 15.12 7.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited