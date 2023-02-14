Authum Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.59 crore, down 50.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.59 crore in December 2022 down 50.14% from Rs. 185.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.29 crore in December 2022 down 47.09% from Rs. 119.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.67 crore in December 2022 down 46.34% from Rs. 163.38 crore in December 2021.