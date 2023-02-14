Authum Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.59 crore, down 50.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.59 crore in December 2022 down 50.14% from Rs. 185.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.29 crore in December 2022 down 47.09% from Rs. 119.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.67 crore in December 2022 down 46.34% from Rs. 163.38 crore in December 2021.

Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.04 in December 2021.

Authum Invest shares closed at 179.60 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.63% returns over the last 6 months and 9.21% over the last 12 months.