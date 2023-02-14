English
    Authum Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.59 crore, down 50.14% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Authum Investment & Infrastucture are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.59 crore in December 2022 down 50.14% from Rs. 185.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.29 crore in December 2022 down 47.09% from Rs. 119.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.67 crore in December 2022 down 46.34% from Rs. 163.38 crore in December 2021.

    Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.04 in December 2021.

    Authum Invest shares closed at 179.60 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.63% returns over the last 6 months and 9.21% over the last 12 months.

    Authum Investment & Infrastucture
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.59310.77185.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.59310.77185.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.290.30
    Depreciation0.330.190.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.172.9622.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.53307.34163.33
    Other Income0.810.760.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.34308.09163.35
    Interest11.178.4210.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.17299.68152.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax76.17299.68152.39
    Tax12.8842.8432.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.29256.83119.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.29256.83119.61
    Equity Share Capital16.9816.9816.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.7315.127.04
    Diluted EPS3.7315.127.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.7315.127.04
    Diluted EPS3.7315.127.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Authum Invest #Authum Investment & Infrastucture #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:44 am