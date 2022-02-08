Authum Invest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 185.69 crore, up 26.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.69 crore in December 2021 up 26.13% from Rs. 147.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.61 crore in December 2021 up 62.32% from Rs. 73.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.38 crore in December 2021 up 60.32% from Rs. 101.91 crore in December 2020.

Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 63.92 in December 2020.

Authum Invest shares closed at 195.80 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.45% returns over the last 6 months and 390.73% over the last 12 months.