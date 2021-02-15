Authum Invest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 147.23 crore, up 1011.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.23 crore in December 2020 up 1011.57% from Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.69 crore in December 2020 up 40723.49% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.91 crore in December 2020 up 48428.57% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

Authum Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 63.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2019.

Authum Invest shares closed at 405.05 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 208.26% returns over the last 6 months and 280.69% over the last 12 months.