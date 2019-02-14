Authum Invest Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.52 crore, down 78.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.52 crore in December 2018 down 78.77% from Rs. 87.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2018 down 63.28% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2018 down 72.19% from Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2017.

Authum Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.65 in December 2017.

Authum Invest shares closed at 28.75 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)