Austin Eng Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.87 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.87 crore in September 2020 up 12.71% from Rs. 18.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020 up 149.29% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2020 up 137.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2019.

Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2019.

Austin Eng shares closed at 33.45 on December 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.98% returns over the last 6 months and -20.73% over the last 12 months.