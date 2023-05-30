English
    Austin Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.63 crore, down 15.77% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Austin Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.63 crore in March 2023 down 15.77% from Rs. 29.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2023 up 31.79% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 down 31.58% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.

    Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2022.

    Austin Eng shares closed at 185.70 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.98% returns over the last 6 months and 210.02% over the last 12 months.

    Austin Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.6325.2929.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.6325.2929.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.187.1911.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.772.621.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.663.111.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.844.273.73
    Depreciation0.280.230.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.556.368.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.651.501.00
    Other Income1.410.030.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.761.531.36
    Interest0.080.070.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.681.461.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.681.461.04
    Tax-0.270.100.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.961.360.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.961.360.73
    Equity Share Capital3.483.483.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.753.922.09
    Diluted EPS2.753.922.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.753.922.09
    Diluted EPS2.753.922.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

