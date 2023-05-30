Austin Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.63 crore, down 15.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.63 crore in March 2023 down 15.77% from Rs. 29.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2023 up 31.79% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 down 31.58% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.

Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2022.

Austin Eng shares closed at 185.70 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.98% returns over the last 6 months and 210.02% over the last 12 months.