Austin Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.24 crore, up 48.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.24 crore in March 2022 up 48.85% from Rs. 19.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 up 381.55% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 up 176.36% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2021.

Austin Eng shares closed at 62.65 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.92% returns over the last 6 months and 21.53% over the last 12 months.