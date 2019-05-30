Austin Eng Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.78 crore, up 9.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.78 crore in March 2019 up 9.71% from Rs. 20.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019 down 16.66% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2019 down 30.73% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2018.

Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2018.

Austin Eng shares closed at 53.90 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -23.82% over the last 12 months.