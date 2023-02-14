Austin Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore, up 22.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore in December 2022 up 22.52% from Rs. 20.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2022 up 3104.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2022 up 245.1% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.