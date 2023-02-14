English
    Austin Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore, up 22.52% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Austin Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore in December 2022 up 22.52% from Rs. 20.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2022 up 3104.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2022 up 245.1% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

    Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

    Austin Eng shares closed at 113.95 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.50% returns over the last 6 months and 68.07% over the last 12 months.

    Austin Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.2928.3720.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.2928.3720.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.1912.6210.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.623.932.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.11-1.05-3.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.274.343.98
    Depreciation0.230.230.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.367.837.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.500.46-0.10
    Other Income0.030.880.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.531.350.26
    Interest0.070.070.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.461.280.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.461.280.15
    Tax0.100.040.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.361.240.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.361.240.04
    Equity Share Capital3.483.483.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.923.570.12
    Diluted EPS3.923.570.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.923.570.12
    Diluted EPS3.923.570.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

