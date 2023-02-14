Austin Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore, up 22.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore in December 2022 up 22.52% from Rs. 20.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2022 up 3104.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2022 up 245.1% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

Austin Eng shares closed at 113.95 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.50% returns over the last 6 months and 68.07% over the last 12 months.