Austin Eng Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.64 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.64 crore in December 2021 up 14.03% from Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 73.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021 down 7.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.

Austin Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2020.

Austin Eng shares closed at 64.95 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 54.46% over the last 12 months.