Austin Eng Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.10 crore in December 2020 up 10.96% from Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 137.91% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 1275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2019.

Austin Eng shares closed at 42.05 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.90% returns over the last 6 months and 15.52% over the last 12 months.