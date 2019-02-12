Austin Eng Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.22 crore, up 32.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.22 crore in December 2018 up 32.43% from Rs. 16.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 up 90.33% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018 up 197.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

Austin Eng shares closed at 66.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and -38.78% over the last 12 months.