Austin Eng Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.22 crore, up 32.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Austin Engineering Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.22 crore in December 2018 up 32.43% from Rs. 16.02 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 up 90.33% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018 up 197.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.
Austin Eng shares closed at 66.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and -38.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|Austin Engineering Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.22
|25.89
|16.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.22
|25.89
|16.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.95
|9.11
|6.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.36
|3.98
|2.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.72
|0.53
|-1.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.27
|4.12
|3.64
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.27
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.80
|7.34
|5.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.54
|-0.68
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.33
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.87
|-0.66
|Interest
|0.19
|0.17
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.70
|-0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.70
|-0.80
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.14
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.85
|-0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.85
|-0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|3.48
|3.48
|3.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|2.43
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|2.43
|-0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|2.43
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|2.43
|-0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited