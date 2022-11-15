Austin Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore, up 31.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore in September 2022 up 31.69% from Rs. 21.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 180.67% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2022 up 209.26% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

Austin Eng shares closed at 108.65 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 93.16% returns over the last 6 months and 75.95% over the last 12 months.