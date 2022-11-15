English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Austin Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore, up 31.69% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Austin Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore in September 2022 up 31.69% from Rs. 21.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 180.67% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2022 up 209.26% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

    Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

    Austin Eng shares closed at 108.65 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 93.16% returns over the last 6 months and 75.95% over the last 12 months.

    Austin Engineering Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.9330.5521.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.9330.5521.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.627.998.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.932.053.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.047.44-1.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.564.574.32
    Depreciation0.230.220.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.087.106.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.551.180.16
    Other Income0.880.170.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.441.350.30
    Interest0.080.060.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.351.290.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.351.290.20
    Tax0.050.82-0.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.310.470.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.310.470.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.310.470.47
    Equity Share Capital3.483.483.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.751.361.34
    Diluted EPS3.751.361.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.751.361.34
    Diluted EPS3.751.361.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Austin Eng #Austin Engineering Company #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am