Austin Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.68 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.68 crore in March 2022 up 49.21% from Rs. 19.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 up 1748.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 up 310.81% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

Austin Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Austin Eng shares closed at 56.90 on May 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.80% returns over the last 6 months and 10.38% over the last 12 months.